MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND: Generally warm, with times of storms possible The best chance for storms is after 6 pm Sunday Mother's Day Weekend in San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Morning fog, mist. Spotty rain (30%). Upper-80s MOTHER’S DAY: Sunny & Hot, 90s AFTER 6 PM MOTHER’S DAY: Storms likely, some strong/severe NEXT WEEK: Quiet and warm with plenty of sun FORECAST TODAY
We’re starting the day with fog and mist. While not everyone will see rain, there is a chance for a few spotty storms, especially in the afternoon. Chance for your backyard is 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and humid with a high in the upper-80s.
MOTHER’S DAY Mother's Day will be hot and dry, but storms are likely after 6 pm. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
The daytime hours will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A cold front will sweep through after sunset and is likely to generate storms after 6 pm. These storms could be strong, with gusty winds and perhaps some hail. We will monitor closely.
All rain should end by 2 am Monday, and it’ll be a quiet and warm week with plenty of sunshine.
The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Daily Forecast
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
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