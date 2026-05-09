MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND: Generally warm, with times of storms possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Morning fog, mist. Spotty rain (30%). Upper-80s

MOTHER’S DAY: Sunny & Hot, 90s

AFTER 6 PM MOTHER’S DAY: Storms likely, some strong/severe

NEXT WEEK: Quiet and warm with plenty of sun

FORECAST

TODAY

We’re starting the day with fog and mist. While not everyone will see rain, there is a chance for a few spotty storms, especially in the afternoon. Chance for your backyard is 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and humid with a high in the upper-80s.

MOTHER’S DAY

Mother's Day will be hot and dry, but storms are likely after 6 pm. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The daytime hours will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A cold front will sweep through after sunset and is likely to generate storms after 6 pm. These storms could be strong, with gusty winds and perhaps some hail. We will monitor closely.

All rain should end by 2 am Monday, and it’ll be a quiet and warm week with plenty of sunshine.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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