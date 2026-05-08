3 arrested in connection with Northwest Side mail theft investigation, SAPD says

Left to right: Bianca Trevino, Ariannah Martinez and Elijah Davis (SAPD/Bexar County Sheriff's Office).

SAN ANTONIO – Officers arrested three suspects accused of stealing mail from a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

According to police, the thefts happened at an apartment complex on Gus Eckert Road.

Recommended Videos

In a Facebook post, SAPD identified the suspects as Bianca Trevino, 41; Elijah Davis, 31 and Ariannah Martinez, 22.

Each suspect faces third-degree felony mail theft charges, records show.

Trevino is facing three third-degree mail-related felonies from two separate incidents (April 28 and May 7). Davis and Martinez are only charged with one third-degree felony stemming from the May 7 incident.

A 911 call led to the arrests and the recovery of more than 10 residents’ mail, police said.

Officers are asking the public to report theft and suspicious activity to SAPD’s non-emergency line at 210-207-7273 or to the United States Postal Service online or at 877-876-2455.

Read also: