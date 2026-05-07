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Local News

I-35 in northeast Bexar County to briefly close this weekend for construction, TxDOT says

Interstate 35 main lanes from Olympia Parkway to Evans Road will be closed on Friday night into Saturday morning

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Both directions of Interstate 35 in northeast Bexar County are expected to be closed this weekend for construction, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

In a news release, TxDOT said the northbound and southbound I-35 main lanes from Olympia Parkway to Evans Road will be closed for concrete deck pour.

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The closures last from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 8, through 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, a TxDOT spokesperson told KSAT.

To avoid the construction, northbound drivers can exit at Olympia Parkway onto the I-35 access road and follow the detour to the Pasatiempo entrance, then return to northbound I-35.

Southbound drivers can exit at the Retama Parkway, Olympia Parkway and Forum Parkway combined exit to the I-35 access road. Then, follow the detour to the next available entrance ramp near Arcadia Drive.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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