SAPD: Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found dead at Southwest Side crash scene The two people were found with gunshot wounds, police say SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a crash on the Southwest Side is now under investigation as a murder-suicide.
Police officers
first responded to a call for a crash around 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Southwest Loop 410 near Valley Hi Drive.
In a statement on Wednesday, SAPD said that two people were killed in the crash.
However, in a preliminary report released on Thursday, police stated that the occupants of the vehicle had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, and their deaths are now being investigated as a murder suicide, the report states.
Police have not identified them or a motive for the shooting.
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About the Authors Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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