SAPD: Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found dead at Southwest Side crash scene

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a crash on the Southwest Side is now under investigation as a murder-suicide.

Police officers first responded to a call for a crash around 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Southwest Loop 410 near Valley Hi Drive.

In a statement on Wednesday, SAPD said that two people were killed in the crash.

However, in a preliminary report released on Thursday, police stated that the occupants of the vehicle had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, and their deaths are now being investigated as a murder suicide, the report states.

Police have not identified them or a motive for the shooting.

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