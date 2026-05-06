Sons of Michelle Barrientes Vela take plea deal in SAPD assault case, granted deferred adjudication

Mugshots for Carlos Barrientes Vela (left) and Anthony Barrientes Vela (right).

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two sons of former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela were granted deferred adjudication on Wednesday after they took plea deals in lieu of going to trial.

The prosecution presented the deals to Carlos Barrientes Vela, 31, and Anthony Barrientes Vela, 27, who were accused of assaulting multiple San Antonio police officers at a Northwest Side auto dealership in 2024.

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Terms of the plea deal include both men taking a sentence of six months of deferred adjudication, which means they will not face any jail time.

The incident

Carlos and Anthony Barrientes Vela — along with their brother, Michael — were initially charged with assaulting a peace officer and interfering with the duties of a public servant on April 29, 2024, Bexar County court records show.

Paramedics were first called to the property in the 1200 block of Bandera Road for a report of a female being nonresponsive, according to San Antonio police.

Once on scene, SAPD said a paramedic requested officers come to the property after bystanders “started to get violent.”

The paramedic told police Michael Barrientes Vela attempted to get into the ambulance as the female was being loaded into it, an SAPD incident report states.

Michael Barrientes Vela (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

After the paramedic requested that the officer keep Michael Barrientes Vela from entering the ambulance, Michael Barrientes Vela pushed the officer and charged toward him to fight him, according to SAPD.

Anthony Barrientes Vela then jumped onto the officer and struck him on his back, the report states.

After another SAPD officer removed Anthony Barrientes Vela from the first officer’s back, Anthony Barrientes Vela and the first officer began to wrestle on the ground, according to police.

Carlos Barrientes Vela then jumped on the back of a third police officer, put his arms around the officer’s neck, and began squeezing, causing the officer to be unable to breathe and affecting his vision, the report states.

The second officer eventually deployed his stun gun on Michael Barrientes Vela, SAPD said.

Carlos Barrientes Vela then let go of the third officer’s neck, and officers were able to take all three men into custody, according to police.

While the men were then being searched, officers found a handgun in the front pocket of Anthony Barrientes Vela’s pants, the report states.

The second officer was eventually taken to a hospital for a possible dislocated shoulder, police mentioned.

Police said all three men were booked on charges of assault of a peace officer, interfering with duties of a public servant and resisting arrest.

Anthony Barrientes Vela was booked on an additional charge of unlawful carry of a weapon, court records show.

Prosecutors rejected the resisting arrest charge against all three men and the unlawful carry of a weapon charge against Anthony Barrientes Vela was also rejected, court records show.

County court records also indicate the three brothers’ charges of interfering with the duties of a public servant, a Class B misdemeanor, were dismissed in September 2024.

Additionally, Carlos and Anthony Barrientes Vela’s assault of a peace officer charges — a second-degree felony — were downgraded to resisting arrest charges, which are considered a Class A misdemeanor.

Time in court

Michael Barrientes Vela appeared in court on April 28 for the first day of his trial.

After more than a day of trial, a Bexar County jury found Michael Barrientes Vela not guilty of assaulting a peace officer, but jurors convicted him of resisting arrest.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and one year of probation.

His trial ended before Carlos and Anthony Barrientes Vela accepted their plea deals.

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