Son of Michelle Barrientes Vela found guilty of resisting arrest during 2024 scuffle with SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – Michael Barrientes Vela, son of former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, was found guilty of resisting an arrest in court on Wednesday after being accused of assaulting San Antonio Police Department officers in 2024.

Michael Barrientes Vela’s individual trial began on Tuesday and ended in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

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Court records show a jury found Michael Barrientes Vela, 23, not guilty of assault of a peace officer, but convicted him of resisting arrest. He received 180 days in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and one year of probation.

Michael Barrientes Vela is the youngest of three brothers who were accused of assaulting police who responded to a paramedic in trouble call at a Northwest Side auto dealership on April 30, 2024.

He was also charged with resisting arrest, according to Bexar County court records.

His brothers, Anthony Barrientes Vela, 27, and Carlos Barrientes Vela, 32, are still awaiting trial.

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