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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

MONDAY MORNING: Flash Flood Warning for San Antonio metro area through the morning commute

Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m.. Construction zones & low water crossings will be hazardous

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Bexar County until 10:45 a.m. Monday
    • IMPACT TO: Travel in construction zones, low water crossings
  • Break in the rain mid-morning
  • MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY: High chance for heavy rain, especially SOUTH of San Antonio
  • RAIN CLEARS: Late Tuesday
  • SOME RAIN RETURNS: Friday

FORECAST

What you need to know this morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Very high moisture from the Gulf moves in as a cool front approaches from the north, producing times of storms with heavy, heavy rain.

THIS MORNING

Flash flooding is ongoing as up to 6 inches of rain has fallen in some areas. This is leading to water over low-water crossings and in the many construction zones around San Antonio. If traveling this morning, use extra caution.

MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

We should get a break from the rain around mid-morning, but redevelopment from a low pressure system south of San Antonio is likely MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

Flood Watch is in effect now through Tuesday evening. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

This feature will likely produce very heavy rain south of town and along the Texas coast. As it moves east late Tuesday, rain chances will come to an end.

This is why the entire region is under a FLOOD WATCH until 7 pm Tuesday.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

It’ll be very hot Thursday, while rain makes a return to the forecast on Friday and into the weekend.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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