Castle Hills couple identified in deadly Fayette County crash, DPS says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said it is investigating a crash that killed a Castle Hills couple Friday afternoon in Fayette County.

According to the agency’s preliminary report, troopers were dispatched to the crash just before 2:30 p.m. In a Friday post to Facebook, Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said Interstate 10 westbound was shut down following the crash.

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Upon arrival, troopers said a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Carlos Mugica IV, 54, was traveling on Interstate 10 when the vehicle “drove onto the improved right shoulder” for unclear reasons and crashed into the rear of a trailer towed by a parked semitruck.

Mugica and the Jeep’s passenger, Jennifer Salazar Mugica, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. The semitruck driver was not injured.

‘They will be deeply missed’

In a Saturday morning social media post, Castle Hills Mayor JR Trevino acknowledged the couple’s deaths.

Trevino also identified Carlos and Jennifer Mugica as “advocates of the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation.”

“Their kindness, generosity, and commitment to our community left a lasting impact on all who knew them. We are grateful for their many contributions to Castle Hills and for the countless ways they enriched our lives simply by being a part of it,” Trevino wrote. “They will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

KSAT reached out to the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation for comment Monday. Through a spokesperson, the organization sent the following statement:

The loss of our beloved Consejo brother, Carlos Mugica, and his beloved wife, Jennifer Salazar-Mugica is deeply felt, and words cannot fully express the sorrow shared across the Rey Feo community. Carlos joined the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation in 2023 and quickly became an active supporter and dedicated volunteer. He truly cherished the brotherhood and served with generosity and heart in every way he could. Carlos most recently served on Rey Feo 77, Dr. Damaso Olivia’s court as Transportation Minister, a role he was incredibly proud to fulfill. Shortly after Fiesta, he co-chaired our Annual Poker Tournament, continuing his commitment to the organization. Jennifer stood faithfully by his side, also giving her time and energy through volunteer service. Both Carlos and Jennifer were deeply loved by the Fiesta Royalty and all who knew them. Their compassion, kindness, and unwavering dedication to our Rey Feo family made a lasting impact. They will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation spokesperson

In separate social media posts, two San Antonio Independent School District academies — the Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Woodlawn Academy — posted their reflections on the couple.

Both schools said Jennifer Salazar Mugica was a former assistant principal at YWLA and Woodlawn. She also taught at YWLA.

Most recently, Jennifer Salazar Mugica was an assistant principal at SAISD’s Longfellow Middle School, a district spokesperson told KSAT Monday morning.

“I am writing with great sadness to inform you that our assistant principal, Ms. Jennifer Mugica, passed away,” Longfellow Middle School Principal Dr. Jennifer Zavala wrote in a June 13 letter to parents obtained by KSAT. “This is a very difficult time for the family, our school, and the community and we ask that you keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Zavala wrote that students will learn about Mugica’s death this week. Counseling staff and social workers will be made available for students attending summer camps at the school, according to the letter.

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