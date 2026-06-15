Ye to perform at Alamodome on Fourth of July

FILE - Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye in 2021, performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 20, 2019. . (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Hip-hop artist and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is expected to perform on the Fourth of July at the Alamodome.

Although tickets are not yet on sale, Ye’s performance is listed as the next event on the Alamodome’s website.

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According to the venue, Ye is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. on July 4. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

The San Antonio performance is part of Ye’s current tour around the United States and select venues overseas.

Fans can register on the tour’s website for further updates and ticket information. Some pre-registrants may receive free tickets.

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