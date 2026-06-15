Ye to perform at Alamodome on Fourth of July The Grammy-award winning artist is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. on July 4 FILE - Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye in 2021, performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 20, 2019. . (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris, 2019 Invision) SAN ANTONIO – Hip-hop artist and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is expected to perform on the Fourth of July at the Alamodome.
Although tickets are not yet on sale, Ye’s performance is listed as the next event on
the Alamodome’s website.
According to the venue, Ye is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. on July 4. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.
The San Antonio performance is part of Ye’s current tour around the United States and select venues overseas.
Fans can register on
the tour’s website for further updates and ticket information. Some pre-registrants may receive free tickets. More recent Things To Do coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Don't Settle for Settlement Companies Waking up to emergency alerts? What to know about Monday's weather conditions Flash Flood Warning issued for San Antonio She's Been Riding With the Spurs for Decades — and She's Not Stopping Now Kristi Waters on Pickup Lines with Ernie Zuniga SA Won't Play Like That: Locals Vow to Keep It Classy for Game 5 Witness Directs Police To a Teen Murder Suspect How 'Kristi Waters' was born The Rising Cost of Brisket Is Changing Texas BBQ A year after the flood took her husband, she's still trying to heal Hopeful Spurs fans line up to greet team in SA San Antonio Is Not the Same City It Was in 1999 $115K courtside seats for Game 5 in San Antonio Spurs Fans React After a Disappointing Loss to the Knicks Fans electrified by the Spurs' halftime lead S.A. Fans Know What It Takes to Beat the Knicks Tonight "Go Spurs Go" — in the middle of New York City The Foul That Could've Changed Everything We Got in an Elevator With the Spurs 😱 Flooding possible early next week Previous video Next video