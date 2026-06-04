Grammy-winning country artist Zach Top announces San Antonio stop on extended tour

FILE - Zach Top, winner of the award for new artist of the year, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-winning country artist Zach Top is bringing his “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour” to San Antonio this fall, according to a news release.

Top is set to perform at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Sept. 26. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, on the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster.

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The San Antonio stop comes on the heels of a landmark year for Top. He took home Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for his sophomore album, “Ain’t In It For My Health.”

“Ain’t In It For My Health” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Country Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and earned more than 30 million global streams in its first week.

Top’s debut album, “Cold Beer & Country Music,” has surpassed one billion streams and earned RIAA Gold certification. His hit single “I Never Lie” is certified 2x Platinum.

Fans can get early access to tickets by registering for the pre-sale at ZachTop.com.

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