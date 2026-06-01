🌞 Things to do in June: NBA Finals, Yellowcard, SpaceCon

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) guards New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

School is officially out and San Antonio is ready for the summer vacation to begin with a packed June calendar of events.

June is also a historic month for the Alamo City as the Race For Seis continues for the San Antonio Spurs. The Silver and Black advanced to the NBA Finals on May 30 after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7.

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June is filled with amazing things to do, including celebrating Dad on Father’s Day. Check out what’s happening this month:

June 1-7 events

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: Car enthusiasts can enjoy a free car show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 6 at the base of Car enthusiasts can enjoy a free car show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 6 at the base of Tower of the Americas . The car show will feature Chrysler 300s, Dodge Chargers and more.

BLOCKBUSTERS AND BITES: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free outdoor movie screening of “Shark Tale” at 7 p.m. on June 5. More details can be found The Rock at La Cantera will host a free outdoor movie screening of “Shark Tale” at 7 p.m. on June 5. More details can be found here

BOHO MARKET AT CASTLE HILLS MARKET: Visitors can browse vendors featuring handmade jewelry, self-care essentials and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 at the Castle Hills Market, 2211 NW Military Highway. Click Visitors can browse vendors featuring handmade jewelry, self-care essentials and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 at the Castle Hills Market, 2211 NW Military Highway. Click here for more details.

DISCO NIGHT AT THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host an evening featuring glowing lanterns, groovy vibes and funky beats from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 5 at the Japanese Tea Garden. Tickets are $10 per person. Children 12 and under get in for free. For more details, click The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host an evening featuring glowing lanterns, groovy vibes and funky beats from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 5 at the Japanese Tea Garden. Tickets are $10 per person. Children 12 and under get in for free. For more details, click here

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY AT HEMISFAIR: Hemisfair will host Global Running Day from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 3. The event will feature a 1-mile walking and running course through the Hemisfair District. Click Hemisfair will host Global Running Day from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 3. The event will feature a 1-mile walking and running course through the Hemisfair District. Click here for more details.

PARTY AT THE PLAZA: The The Tower of the Americas will host a free live music event every first Friday of June through October from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting on June 5. The event will feature pop and dance hits, lawn games, a moon bounce and more.

ROCKFIT: The Rock at La Cantera will host its monthly fitness and wellness event starting at 8 a.m. on June 6. More details can be found The Rock at La Cantera will host its monthly fitness and wellness event starting at 8 a.m. on June 6. More details can be found here

YELLOWCARD: The band will perform their “Up Up Down Down” tour at 7:30 p.m. on June 6 at the Freeman Coliseum. New Found Glory and Plain White T’s will also make an appearance. Tickets can be found The band will perform their “Up Up Down Down” tour at 7:30 p.m. on June 6 at the Freeman Coliseum. New Found Glory and Plain White T’s will also make an appearance. Tickets can be found here

June 8-14 events

DON TOLIVER: The rapper will perform his “Octane Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on June 14 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The rapper will perform his “Octane Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on June 14 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: The The Tobin Center will show a free movie screening of “Mean Girls” starting at 7 p.m. on June 13 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The The Tower of the Americas will showcase a free, family-friendly movie on June 13. The tower will host a screening of “Lilo & Stitch” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at its base.

SPACECON: This year’s event is scheduled to take place from June 12 through June 14 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls. Attendees will have a chance to see celebrity guests and discover immersive show experiences. For tickets and more information, click This year’s event is scheduled to take place from June 12 through June 14 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls. Attendees will have a chance to see celebrity guests and discover immersive show experiences. For tickets and more information, click here

SUPER FUN SATURDAY WITH H-E-B: JURASSIC JAMBOREE: Hemisfair will host Super Fun Saturday from 8 p.m. 10 p.m. June 13 at Yanaguana Garden, featuring fossil-themed crafts and prehistoric activities.

UBE 210: The festival will honor Filipino heritage from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 13 at Hemisfair at Civic Park. The festival will honor Filipino heritage from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 13 at Hemisfair at Civic Park. Ube 210 will feature local chefs, bakers, small businesses and more.

June 15-21 events

CHILDREN’S ENTREPRENEUR NIGHT MARKET: Young entrepreneurs will create, price and sell their products from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 17 at Young entrepreneurs will create, price and sell their products from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 17 at Pearl . Additional market dates include July 15 and Aug. 19.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: The band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available The band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here

MARKET DAYS AT THE TOWER: Shop and browse from more than 40 vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 at the base of the Shop and browse from more than 40 vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 at the base of the Tower of the Americas

June 22-30 events

JINJER: The band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on June 25 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on June 25 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

Recurring events

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 6 and June 20. Guests can shop and explore handmade crafts, sourced foods and more.

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The annual event returns to the Arneson River Theatre at La Villita, featuring folklórico, live music and more. Performances are scheduled every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. from June 5 through Aug. 1. For tickets and more details, click The annual event returns to the Arneson River Theatre at La Villita, featuring folklórico, live music and more. Performances are scheduled every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. from June 5 through Aug. 1. For tickets and more details, click here

FREE AND DISCOUNTED MOVIES AT THEATERS: Several San Antonio theaters are offering free and discounted movie tickets this summer, giving families an affordable way to beat the heat. To view a list of theaters offering deals, click Several San Antonio theaters are offering free and discounted movie tickets this summer, giving families an affordable way to beat the heat. To view a list of theaters offering deals, click here

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free outdoor screening of “The Bad Guys 2” at 8:30 p.m. June 12 at Rodriguez Park. The series will continue June 26 with a screening of “The Wild Robot” at Bullis Park.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can get a discounted entry to the San Antonio Zoo on June 14 as part of Bexar County residents can get a discounted entry to the San Antonio Zoo on June 14 as part of Locals Day

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

NBA FINALS: The San Antonio Spurs are NBA Finals bound, set to face the New York Knicks for the championship. The series opens June 3 with Game 1, followed by Game 2 on June 5, Game 3 on June 8 and Game 4 on June 10. All games will air on KSAT.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will showcase a free movie screening of “Zootopia 2″ on June 6. The film series will continue with “Hidden Figures on June 18, ”Superman" on June 20 and “Hamilton - America 250: A Cinematic Celebration” on June 27.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

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