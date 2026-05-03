Free, discounted movies return to San Antonio theaters this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Families are invited to beat the heat this summer and watch a movie together, as local theaters offer free and discounted tickets during the week.

Santikos Entertainment announced it will bring back its Free Summer Movies series, showing free movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer.

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Showtimes begin at 10 a.m. at all locations, according to a news release. See the schedule of movies below:

June 2-3: “The Wild Robot”

June 9-10: “Sonic the Hedgehog 3″

June 16-17: “K-Pop Demon Hunters”

June 23-24: “Minecraft”

July 7-8: “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 14-15: “The Bad Guys 2″

July 21-22: “Dog Man”

July 28-29: “Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants”

Aug. 4-5: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Tickets will only be available in person on the day of the show, according to the release, and seats are first-come, first-served.

Regal Cinemas will also offer $1 tickets Monday-Thursday at its locations this summer as part of its “Summer Movie Express” series.

Showtimes at San Antonio and Live Oak theaters begin at 11 a.m., according to its website. The schedule of movies being shown is:

June 1-4: “Sing” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

June 8-11: “David” and “Kung Fu Panda 4″

June 15-18: “KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event” and “The Wild Robot”

June 22-25: “The Bad Guys 2″ and “The Garfield Movie”

June 29-July 2: “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

July 6-9: “How to Train Your Dragon (2025)” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3″

July 13-16: “Scoob!”

July 20-23: “Animal Farm” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

July 27-30: “Dog Man” and “Paddington in Peru”

August 3-6: “Charlie the Wonderdog” and “Despicable Me 4″

August 10-13: “Muppets Treasure Island” and “The Sandlot”

Movies may vary by location. Check Regal’s website for full details.

Meanwhile, participating Cinemark locations will offer $1.75 tickets to select movies as part of its Summer Movie Clubhouse.

Summer Movie Clubhouse screenings begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. See the full list of movies below:

June 3: “Paddington”

June 10: “Sonic the Hedgehog”

June 17: “KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event”

June 24: “Shrek Forever After”

July 1: “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

July 8: “A Minecraft Movie”

July 15: “Dog Man”

July 22: “How to Train Your Dragon (2025)”

July 29: “The Bad Guys 2″

August 5: “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie”

Cinemark will also offer special discounts on snacks, including $1 off all children’s snack packs and $1 off all sizes of popcorn and drink combos.

This story may be updated as other theater chains announce their summer promotions. Bookmark this page and check back for the latest deals.

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