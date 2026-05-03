Where to find Cinco de Mayo deals, specials in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio restaurants are offering Cinco de Mayo deals and specials to celebrate the holiday.

Take a look at where you can find Cinco de Mayo deals in San Antonio:

Anaqua Garden Bar, located inside Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, 555 S. Alamo St., will offer “Margaritas in Mexico” all day on May 5 for $10.

Chili’s will offer Patrón frozen margaritas for $7 or a classic margarita for $5. The Popping Boba Marg, Chili’s margarita of the month, is available for $6 all May.

Chuy’s will offer $6 house margaritas and $9 grande margaritas from May 4-5. Guests can also enjoy $1 off Mexican beers all day, and those who order the grande margarita can keep the collectible cup while supplies last. will offer $6 house margaritas and $9 grande margaritas from May 4-5. Guests can also enjoy $1 off Mexican beers all day, and those who order the grande margarita can keep the collectible cup while supplies last. Chuy’s will also offer $5 queso bowls all day. Specials are dine-in only.

Corinne San Antonio, located inside Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a supper featuring family-style taco boards from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy an in-house tortilla press station and curated salsa tastings. Click , located inside Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a supper featuring family-style taco boards from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy an in-house tortilla press station and curated salsa tastings. Click here to make a reservation.

Las Palapas will offer several deals all day at all locations on Cinco de Mayo. For $5 each, customers can dine on queso or an order of bean-and-cheese nachos. There will also be $5 regular house margaritas to celebrate. Plus, when guests wear their 2026 Las Palapas Fiesta medal, they can get $5 off their order of $25 or more. Click will offer several deals all day at all locations on Cinco de Mayo. For $5 each, customers can dine on queso or an order of bean-and-cheese nachos. There will also be $5 regular house margaritas to celebrate. Plus, when guests wear their 2026 Las Palapas Fiesta medal, they can get $5 off their order of $25 or more. Click here for more details.

Little Woodrow’s is offering a grilled chicken crunch wrap with chips and queso for $12 now through May 24.

Taco Cabana is selling margaritas and pies for $1.50, plus queso fries and churros for $2 on Tuesday. The deals continue all week long with a “Tacos and Tequila” bundle for $8.99 as well as a bundle including two margaritas and six flautas for $12.99.

The Jerk Shack will offer a limited-time taco special from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 10234 TX-151, Suite 103. Customers can enjoy three tacos for $10, featuring slow-cooked pork or signature jerk chicken. The special is available only for dine-in.