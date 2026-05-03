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Where to find Cinco de Mayo deals, specials in San Antonio

Chili’s, Las Palapas among restaurants offering deals

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

San Antonio is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with various deals and specials. (Courtesy of Giant Noise)

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio restaurants are offering Cinco de Mayo deals and specials to celebrate the holiday.

Take a look at where you can find Cinco de Mayo deals in San Antonio:

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  • Anaqua Garden Bar, located inside Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, 555 S. Alamo St., will offer “Margaritas in Mexico” all day on May 5 for $10.
  • Chili’s will offer Patrón frozen margaritas for $7 or a classic margarita for $5. The Popping Boba Marg, Chili’s margarita of the month, is available for $6 all May.
  • Chuy’s will offer $6 house margaritas and $9 grande margaritas from May 4-5. Guests can also enjoy $1 off Mexican beers all day, and those who order the grande margarita can keep the collectible cup while supplies last. Chuy’s will also offer $5 queso bowls all day. Specials are dine-in only.
  • Corinne San Antonio, located inside Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a supper featuring family-style taco boards from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy an in-house tortilla press station and curated salsa tastings. Click here to make a reservation.
  • Las Palapas will offer several deals all day at all locations on Cinco de Mayo. For $5 each, customers can dine on queso or an order of bean-and-cheese nachos. There will also be $5 regular house margaritas to celebrate. Plus, when guests wear their 2026 Las Palapas Fiesta medal, they can get $5 off their order of $25 or more. Click here for more details.
  • Little Woodrow’s is offering a grilled chicken crunch wrap with chips and queso for $12 now through May 24.
  • Taco Cabana is selling margaritas and pies for $1.50, plus queso fries and churros for $2 on Tuesday. The deals continue all week long with a “Tacos and Tequila” bundle for $8.99 as well as a bundle including two margaritas and six flautas for $12.99.
  • The Jerk Shack will offer a limited-time taco special from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 10234 TX-151, Suite 103. Customers can enjoy three tacos for $10, featuring slow-cooked pork or signature jerk chicken. The special is available only for dine-in.
  • Torchy’s Tacos will serve half-price house margaritas and beer from 2-5 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo. Customers who sign up for Torchy’s Rewards by May 4 can receive $2 off nachos.

If your restaurant or business is offering Cinco de Mayo specials, email news@ksat.com for a chance to be included on our list.

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