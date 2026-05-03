THIS WEEK: Quick warm-up, then quick cool-down, AND spotty storm chances

RAIN THIS WEEK: Isolated strong storms possible Wednesday through Mother’s Day weekend
FORECAST
TODAY
Very similar to Saturday, just a couple of degrees warmer. After a cool start, we’ll warm to the upper 70s. Expect low humidity and plenty of sunshine. A great day to do yardwork after Friday’s rain.
THROUGH TUESDAY
Humidity will return Monday, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Tuesday will be downright hot and humid. Expect a high near 90° with a peak heat index closer to 100°.
WEDNESDAY
An upper-level low and a cool front will approach Texas. This will spark off a couple of storms, especially Wednesday afternoon. If a storm can get going, it would be strong or severe. We’ll continue to monitor.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Spotty rain is possible (20%-30%). The bigger story will be that Thursday will be much cooler. Highs in the low-70s thanks to a north wind and some cloud cover.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
There’s still a question as our storm chances. Right now, we have spotty (30%) storms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we adjust the forecast!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.