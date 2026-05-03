THIS WEEK: Quick warm-up, then quick cool-down, AND spotty storm chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Beautiful! 70s, low humidity

MONDAY: Humidity returns, 80s

THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Warming, near 90°

RAIN THIS WEEK: Isolated strong storms possible Wednesday through Mother’s Day weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

Very similar to Saturday, just a couple of degrees warmer. After a cool start, we’ll warm to the upper 70s. Expect low humidity and plenty of sunshine. A great day to do yardwork after Friday’s rain.

Gorgeous weather today! (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THROUGH TUESDAY

Humidity will return Monday, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Tuesday will be downright hot and humid. Expect a high near 90° with a peak heat index closer to 100°.

WEDNESDAY

An upper-level low and a cool front will approach Texas. This will spark off a couple of storms, especially Wednesday afternoon. If a storm can get going, it would be strong or severe. We’ll continue to monitor.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Spotty rain is possible (20%-30%). The bigger story will be that Thursday will be much cooler. Highs in the low-70s thanks to a north wind and some cloud cover.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

There’s still a question as our storm chances. Right now, we have spotty (30%) storms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we adjust the forecast!

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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