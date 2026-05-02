WEEKEND FORECAST: Nearly perfect weather for San Antonio, Hill Country 😍 Low humidity, sunshine, & pleasant temps! What more could you ask for? A nearly perfect weekend for outdoor activities! (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS YESTERDAY’S RAIN TOTALS: Widespread 1″ to 3″ TODAY: Sunny, low humidity, near 70° SUNDAY: Chilly morning, comfy afternoon THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Warming, near 90° RAIN THIS WEEK: Shot at rain Wednesday and NEXT Saturday FORECAST YESTERDAY’S RAIN
Many neighborhoods saw widespread 1″ to 3″ of much-needed rain. This will surely help us with our ongoing multi-year drought, and the Aquifer is up more than 12 feet since mid-April.
TODAY
Expect low humidity and plenty of sunshine. After a cool start, we’ll warm to near 70°.
SUNDAY
Very similar to Saturday, just a couple of degrees warmer!
Steady warm-up through Wednesday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) THIS WEEK
We’ll warm up next week, and be near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching cool front will bring a slight chance of storms Wednesday, and temps and humidity will drop Thursday & Friday. By Saturday, we’ll see another chance for a few storms. Stay tuned for the Mother’s Day forecast!
The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
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