WEEKEND FORECAST: Nearly perfect weather for San Antonio, Hill Country 😍

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

YESTERDAY’S RAIN TOTALS: Widespread 1″ to 3″

TODAY: Sunny, low humidity, near 70°

SUNDAY: Chilly morning, comfy afternoon

THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Warming, near 90°

RAIN THIS WEEK: Shot at rain Wednesday and NEXT Saturday

FORECAST

YESTERDAY’S RAIN

Many neighborhoods saw widespread 1″ to 3″ of much-needed rain. This will surely help us with our ongoing multi-year drought, and the Aquifer is up more than 12 feet since mid-April.

TODAY

Expect low humidity and plenty of sunshine. After a cool start, we’ll warm to near 70°.

SUNDAY

Very similar to Saturday, just a couple of degrees warmer!

Steady warm-up through Wednesday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THIS WEEK

We’ll warm up next week, and be near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching cool front will bring a slight chance of storms Wednesday, and temps and humidity will drop Thursday & Friday. By Saturday, we’ll see another chance for a few storms. Stay tuned for the Mother’s Day forecast!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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