67-year-old man accused of sexual assault of a child, Bexar County sheriff says The suspect allegedly met with a 16-year-old boy for a sexual encounter Deputies took a 67-year-old man into custody on Saturday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 67-year-old man taken into custody on Saturday is accused of sexual assault of a child, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
In a news conference, Salazar told reporters that the mother of a 16-year-old boy had tracked her son to a residence in the 8600 of Real Road on Saturday.
The mother later questioned the boy’s whereabouts at their home. The sheriff said the boy admitted that he had met with the suspect.
Salazar said the 16-year-old boy also shared that he and the suspect had made arrangements on social media to meet for a sexual encounter.
The sheriff confirmed that the boy and the suspect engaged in sexual activities.
Deputies believed that a criminal offense had occurred after the boy’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office.
The 67-year-old man was later brought in for questioning and provided BCSO investigators enough information to make an arrest, Salazar said.
The sheriff did not reveal the suspect’s identity, as the 67-year-old man is still in the process of being booked into the Bexar County jail.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Emilio Sanchez headshot
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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