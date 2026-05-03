Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar involved in crash near downtown, source says The crash happened on Saturday at the intersection of South Pecos La Trinidad and Guadalupe Street Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar was involved in a crash on Saturday near downtown San Antonio, according to a law enforcement source.
The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of South Pecos La Trinidad and Guadalupe Street.
Authorities said multiple people were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash.
In a Facebook post, Salazar acknowledged that he was involved in the collision. As for his condition, the sheriff stated that he is “fine.”
“I’m actually getting dressed and heading back to work now on something unrelated,” Salazar said. “Thank you for checking in.”
Further information on the crash was not readily available.
KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and San Antonio police for more details.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Dillon Collier headshot
Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.
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