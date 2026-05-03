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Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar involved in crash near downtown, source says

The crash happened on Saturday at the intersection of South Pecos La Trinidad and Guadalupe Street

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar was involved in a crash on Saturday near downtown San Antonio, according to a law enforcement source.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of South Pecos La Trinidad and Guadalupe Street.

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Authorities said multiple people were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash.

In a Facebook post, Salazar acknowledged that he was involved in the collision. As for his condition, the sheriff stated that he is “fine.”

“I’m actually getting dressed and heading back to work now on something unrelated,” Salazar said. “Thank you for checking in.”

Further information on the crash was not readily available.

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and San Antonio police for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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