17-year-old hospitalized after shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was injured in a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The reported shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Obregon Street.

The teen told police he was heading to a location when he was allegedly shot by an unknown black vehicle driving by, SAPD said.

When officers arrived, police said they could not locate a crime scene or any witnesses who saw or heard the shooting.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

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