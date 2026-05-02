17-year-old hospitalized after shooting on West Side, police say SAPD: Teen reported he was heading to a location when he was allegedly shot by an unknown black vehicle driving by SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was injured in a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The reported shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Obregon Street.
The teen told police he was heading to a location when he was allegedly shot by an unknown black vehicle driving by, SAPD said.
When officers arrived, police said they could not locate a crime scene or any witnesses who saw or heard the shooting.
The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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