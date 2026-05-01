SAPD arrests 4 men in connection with prostitution sting operation

San Antonio police said four men — Bennie Jerome Damon (far left), Jose Alfredo Portales Dominguez (center left), David Guajardo (center right) and Hector Javier Herrera (far right) — were taken into custody this week in connection with an undercover prostitution sting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said four men were taken into custody this week in connection with an ongoing undercover prostitution sting.

According to court records, officers arrested the following four men on Wednesday:

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Bennie Jerome Damon, 41

Jose Alfredo Portales Dominguez, 35

David Guajardo, 55

Hector Javier Herrera, 46

All four men were charged with solicitation of prostitution, which is a state jail felony.

Guajardo was the only suspect to face a second charge in addition to solicitation of prostitution. He was also accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon, which is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

According to a police report obtained by KSAT on Friday, two detectives were wearing plain clothes and posing as prostitutes at an unspecified location. One undercover officer began talking to Guajardo, who agreed to pay $30 for the officer to perform a sex act on him, according to the report.

The undercover officer told Guajardo to drive to a “predetermined location” where SAPD officers later performed a traffic stop, police said. Officers took Guajardo into custody and also found a firearm in a subsequent search of the vehicle.

In a statement to KSAT, an SAPD spokesperson acknowledged the four prostitution-related arrests, but the department did not disclose the location of the undercover sting “because it could affect future stings.”

Damon, Dominguez, Guajardo and Herrera all bonded out of custody on Thursday, Bexar County jail records show.

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