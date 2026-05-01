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WEATHER ALERT

Vote 2026

RESULTS: Key measures for San Antonio-area school districts in May 2 election

North East ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD among districts presenting school board races and bond proposals to voters

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

School district election results in the May 2, 2026, election. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 2, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

SAN ANTONIOElection results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

School Districts

ACCD Board, Single Member Dist. 9

Candidate

Votes

%

Leslie Sachanowicz *
00%
Joe Jesse Sanchez
00%
Robert Garcia
00%
Carolyn DeLecour
00%
*Incumbent

Alamo Heights ISD School Board Trustee, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Ty Edwards *
00%
Lindsey Saldana
00%
*Incumbent

Alamo Heights ISD School Board Trustee, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Hunter Kingman *
00%
Bianca Cerqueira
00%
*Incumbent

Boerne ISD School Board Trustee, PL 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Rich Sena *
00%
Michael G. Ethridge
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 824)

Medina Valley ISD School Board Trustee, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Nathan Fillinger *
00%
Blane Nash *
00%
Andrew Carawan
00%
Toby Castillo Walters
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 283)

North East ISD Single Member Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Diane Sciba Villarreal *
00%
Mike A. Wulczyn
00%
*Incumbent

North East ISD Single Member Dist. 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Cheri Ettinger
00%
Caprice Garcia
00%

SCUC ISD School Bond, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

SCUC ISD School Bond, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

SCUC ISD School Bond, Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Southwest ISD School Board Trustee, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

James Gonzalez *
00%
Jose "Joe" Diaz *
00%
Pete "Pedro" Bernal
00%
Yolanda Garza-Lopez
00%
*Incumbent

Lytle ISD School Board Single Member Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Bobby Sollock Jr.*
00%
J. Kuykendall
00%
Wesley Garcia
00%
*Incumbent

Lytle ISD School Board Single Member Dist. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Eva M. Burley *
00%
Johnny Tschetter
00%
*Incumbent

Pearsall ISD School Board Trustee, Pos. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Juanita Rendon
00%
Victoriana Perez
00%
Mark Hernandez
00%

Pearsall ISD School Board Trustee, Pos. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Matthew Aguilar *
00%
Eulogio "Logie" Rodriguez
00%
*Incumbent

Falls City ISD School Board Trustee, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephen Moczygemba *
00%
Greg Crawford *
00%
Benny Bordovsky
00%
Cathy L. Stolle
00%
Lea Buratovich
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes City ISD School Board Trustee, PL 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Raymond Robinson
00%
Michael R. Rosales, Jr.
00%

Comfort ISD School Bond Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Comfort ISD School Bond Election, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Devine ISD Single Member District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Britny Stricker
00%
Kristi Gentry
00%

Devine ISD Single Member District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Nancy Pepper *
00%
Matthew Balderrama
00%
*Incumbent

Hondo ISD School Bond Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo ISD School Bond Election, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo ISD School Bond Election, Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Leakey ISD School Board Trustee, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim McLaughlin *
00%
Kyle Aaron
00%
Shelby Pickens
00%
Kathy Pannell
00%
David Satterwhite
00%
*Incumbent

San Felipe-Del Rio CISD Board Trustee, PL I

Candidate

Votes

%

Jesus Emilio Galindo *
00%
Priscilla Aguilar
00%
*Incumbent

San Felipe-Del Rio CISD Board Trustee, PL III

Candidate

Votes

%

Linda Guanajuato-Webb *
00%
Edward Guerrero
00%
*Incumbent

San Felipe-Del Rio CISD Board Trustee, PL V

Candidate

Votes

%

Leonel "Leo" Cavazos
00%
Rebekah (Becky) Luna Chavez
00%

Stockdale ISD School Board Trustee, Dist. 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Reuben Johnson *
00%
Thomas Jones
00%
*Incumbent

Brackett ISD School Board Trustte, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Whitney Massingill *
00%
Guillermo Guzman *
00%
Ricky Sandoval *
00%
Estavan Steve Juarez
00%
Tully Welch
00%
*Incumbent

Stockdale ISD School Bond, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Though San Antonio is not holding municipal elections this year, some Bexar County voters will have things of interest on Saturday’s ballot.

A half-dozen San Antonio-area school districts have business to take before their constituents. Most of that business involves the election of school board trustees.

>> May 2 election features key municipal, school district race decisions from Bexar County to Hill Country

Alamo Heights ISD

Alamo Heights ISD has two seats on the May 2 ballot: Places 3 and 4.

Place 3 Trustee Ty Edwards is being challenged by Lindsey Saldana. Place 4 incumbent Hunter Kingman is facing Bianca Cerqueira.

Boerne ISD

Boerne ISD is largely in Kendall County, but parts of it also reach into Bexar and Comal Counties.

This year, the seats for Places 6 and 7 are up for election this year, but one of the races is contested. Kristi Schmidt, the incumbent for Place 6, is running unopposed. Rich Sena, who is the Place 7 trustee, is being challenged by Michael G. Ethridge.

Medina Valley ISD

Medina Valley ISD is mainly a concern for Medina County voters, but there is a part of Bexar County that also votes in the district. This year, voters will select two candidates to serve as at-large trustees on the school board.

Board members Nathan Fillinger and Blane Nash are being challenged by Andrew Carawan and Toby Castillo Walters for those seats on the school board.

North East ISD

Two seats on the North East ISD school board are being contested.

Incumbent Diane Sciba Villarreal is facing Mike A. Wulczyn for the District 3 seat. District 7 will be getting new representation. Either Cheri Ettinger or Caprice Garcia will earn the nod. Trustee Marsha Landry is not seeking re-election.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Voters in Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD will not be selecting any board members, but they will have a say in the future of the district.

The school board is putting three bond proposals on the ballot for consideration worth nearly $300 million.

Proposition A, which is worth $230 million, covers what the district described as “general facilities” designated for use in safety and security upgrades, learning additions and renovations and facility infrastructure.

Proposition B would allocate $55.3 million for the district’s stadium facility renovations, which involves seating capacity, safety updates, security, accessibility, light and sound systems among other amenities.

Proposition C, which is worth is $9.1 million, would go toward technology replacement for new computers, iPads and Chromebooks for students and staff.

Southwest ISD

Southwest ISD has two at-large seats on the ballot for May 2.

Incumbents James Gonzales and Jose Diaz are running for re-election against Pete “Pedro” Bernal and Yolanda Garcia-Lopez. Southwest ISD voters can select up to two candidates on their ballots.

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