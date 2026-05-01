RESULTS: All Bexar County-area municipal and school district races, key measures in May 2 election

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 2, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

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The City of San Antonio does not have anything on the May 2 ballot, but several other cities and schools do.

Find the results in the picker above, or by clicking on the links below:

Balcones Heights, Castle Hills, Helotes, Kirby, Leon Valley, Live Oak and Shavano Park are some of the cities that have at least one council seat on the ballot. The ones that don’t have a tax and use reauthorization bond on the ballot.

Beyond Bexar County, New Braunfels, Garden Ridge, Selma, Universal City, Karnes City and others will have city council candidates going before voters.

Most counties that hold municipal elections in May have offices that do not have more than one person running for a particular seat. Generally, the elections for those seats are canceled, and the lone candidate is declared the winner. Voters may see races on their ballots with just one candidate, however.

A couple of area school districts have bonds on the ballot for school improvements, athletic facilities or transportation needs.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District has three bonds totaling almost $300 million going before voters.

Comfort ISD, located in Kendall County, will put two bonds on the ballot that total just over $47 million. Other districts will have school board seats to decide, from Alamo Heights ISD to North East ISD to Karnes City ISD.

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