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Vote 2026

RESULTS: Bexar County-area municipal races in May 2 election

Balcones Heights, Castle Hills, Helotes, Hollywood Park, Kirby, Leon Valley, among cities included on the May 2 ballot

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Municipal election results in the May 2, 2026, election. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 2, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BEXAR COUNTY, TexasElection results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Municipalities

Balcones Heights City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Jack Burton *
00%
Vanessa Martin
00%
*Incumbent

Balcones Heights City Council, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Lecea
00%
Kip Torres
00%

Castle Hills Alderman, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Victor Sylvia
00%
Frank Paul
00%

Castle Hills Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Fair Oaks Ranch City Council, PL 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Jonathan Swarek *
00%
Matthew Reigelsperger
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 824)

Grey Forest Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Helotes City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Gregg Michel
00%
Mike Gutierrez
00%

Town Of Hollywood Park Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kirby City Council, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Sylvia Leos Apodaca *
00%
Mike Grant *
00%
Nathan Fox
00%
Christopher "Chris" Garza
00%
Jeff Eklund
00%
Dawn McCormick
00%
David Barboza
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Leon Valley

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Riley *
00%
Jed Hefner
00%
Evan Bohl
00%
*Incumbent

Olmos Park Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Selma City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Becky Harris *
00%
Cori Mitchell
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

Shavano Park Alderman, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

T. Lee Powers *
00%
Konrad Kuykendall *
00%
Alex Kling
00%
Christian Lyons
00%
Vicky Maisel
00%
*Incumbent

Shavano Park Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Somerset CIty Council, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Jesse Vidales *
00%
Jonathan Gutierrez *
00%
Joe Magdaleno Jr.
00%
*Incumbent

Terrell Hills Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Universal City City Council, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Lori Putt *
00%
Bernard Rubal *
00%
Andy Garza III
00%
Mark Dunlop
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Garden Ridge City Council, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Jesus "Jesse" Valdez
00%
Jim Hunter
00%

Garden Ridge City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Brian Reyes *
00%
Chance Boughamer
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of New Braunfels

Candidate

Votes

%

Neal Linnartz *
00%
Jon Frazier
00%
Angela Allen
00%
Michael Alexander French
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

New Braunfels City Council, Dist. 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Ann Labowski *
00%
Chase Taylor
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

New Braunfels City Council, Dist. 6

Candidate

Votes

%

April Ryan *
00%
Nikki L. Shaw
00%
Steven Voges
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

Carrizo Springs City Council, At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Sofia Morones *
00%
Anika Ybarra Santana *
00%
Graciela O. Perez
00%
*Incumbent

Dilley City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Alicia Machado *
00%
Marissa B. Torres
00%
*Incumbent

Dilley City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Alberto Gomez
00%
Raul "Rally" Ochoa
00%

Mayor, City of Pearsall

Candidate

Votes

%

Earl Mac Marshall
00%
George Cabasos, Sr.
00%

Pearsall City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Miranda Ramirez-Gutierrez
00%
Adan Vela
00%

Pearsall City Council, PL 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Rodney Lucio
00%
Edward Carrizales
00%

Gonzales Charter Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Santa Clara Alderman, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Danny Trammell
00%
John Reagan
00%

Santa Clara Alderman, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ernest Schoenefeldt *
00%
Jason Wiedestein
00%
*Incumbent

Santa Clara Alderman, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeff Hunt
00%
Angela Weller
00%

Mayor, City of Karnes City

Candidate

Votes

%

Steel Rosales
00%
Dylan C. Busselman
00%
Bobby Jones
00%

Mayor, City of Kenedy

Candidate

Votes

%

Brandon Briones *
00%
Johnny Rodriguez
00%
Alberto "Bert" Hernandez Baldarramos
00%
*Incumbent

Kenedy City Council , Dist. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Richard Sauceda *
00%
Adam Hernandez
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Ingram

Candidate

Votes

%

Claud B. Jordan Jr.*
00%
Bill Warren
00%
*Incumbent

Castroville City Council, Dist. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Tobin Shipp
00%
David J. Ortega
00%

Castroville City Council, Dist. 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Brittany Fowler
00%
Valarie Solis
00%

Hondo City Council, Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Jose Ytuarte *
00%
Melissa Claire
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Del Rio

Candidate

Votes

%

Al Arreola *
00%
Efrain V. Valdez
00%
Ryan Horning
00%
Arturo Rodriguez
00%
Lazaro "Laz" Castro
00%
James "Jim" DeReus
00%
*Incumbent

Del Rio CIty Council, Dist.1

Candidate

Votes

%

Jorge "George" Vargas
00%
Elsa Reyes
00%

Del Rio CIty Council, Dist.2

Candidate

Votes

%

David Scarbo
00%
Leno Hernandez Jr.
00%

Del Rio CIty Council, At Large, PL C

Candidate

Votes

%

Ernestina "Tina" Martinez *
00%
LeRoy Briones
00%
Alexandra Falcon Calderon
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Floresville

Candidate

Votes

%

Marissa Ximenez *
00%
Gloria Morales Cantu
00%
*Incumbent

Floresville City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Dora Barrera Cantu
00%
Daniel M. Tejeda
00%

Bexar County voters have spoken in their municipalities about who will represent them on their city council for the next two or three years.

A handful of the smaller municipalities in Bexar County will head to the polls on Saturday to select city officials for the upcoming term.

>> May 2 election features key municipal, school district race decisions from Bexar County to Hill Country

Here’s what to know about the May 2 election:

Balcones Heights selected two council members, Places 1 and 2, who will join the other council members not up for election this time around. The mayor’s office was also up for election, but Mayor Johnny A. Rodriguez, Jr., ran unopposed, so he was declared elected.

Castle Hills had just one contested seat on the ballot, Place 4. Alderman Jack Joyce is not seeking re-election this year, so a new face will be joining the council. Places 1 and 5 were also up for election, but neither incumbent had a challenger. The incumbents, Place 1 Jason Smith and Place 5 Beth Daines, will continue serving on the council. Voters also voted on whether to re-authorize the city’s tax and use ordinance to pay for street maintenance and repair, which is a routine proposition that comes up for election every few years.

Helotes City Council will also be seeing some new faces. Neither Craig Sanders (Place 1) nor Jen Sones (Place 2) are seeking re-election. Gregg Michael and Mike Gutierrez are hoping to take over for Sanders. Sones’ replacement, Anne Carraway, ran unopposed. Place 4 incumbent, Sabrina McGowan, did not have an opponent in her re-election bid.

None of the candidates in Hollywood Park had opponents in the election. Therefore, those candidates were all declared elected. The only thing for voters to decide was whether to re-authorize the tax and use rate to continue for road construction and maintenance.

In Kirby, voters elect three people to join the city council. Kirby council members serve in an at-large capacity, meaning all council members represent the whole city, instead of individual districts. All voters can select up to three candidates.

Leon Valley voters only have to worry about selecting a mayor this election. Mayor Chris Riley was facing off against two challengers in her bid to maintain the position. Neither Evan Bohl nor Jed Hefner is a stranger to city council duties. Though both are known in Leon Valley, Riley is the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. Two city council seats are up for election this year, with Places 2 and 4. However, neither incumbent, Betty Heyl (Place 2) nor Rey Orozco (Place 4) had challengers. Therefore, both of them were declared elected.

No one running for Olmos Park City Council had a challenger. Mayor Erin Harrison and new council members James Griffon (Place 4) and Will Brooks (Place 5) were all declared elected. All that was left for Olmos Park voters to decide was whether to re-authorize the city’s tax and use it for road repair and maintenance.

The incumbent mayor of Selma, Tom Daly, is running unopposed, as is the city’s Place 2 council member, Noah Washington, Jr. Daly and Washington will keep their seats. Place 3 incumbent Becky Harris, however, has a challenger in Cori Mitchell.

In Shavano Park, three alderman spots are on the ballot. Like Kirby, these seats are at large, so people will vote for as many as three candidates. Two of the candidates, T. Lee Powers and Konrad Kuykendall, are seeking re-election. A tax and use reauthorization (for street maintenance and repair) proposition is also on the ballot.

As many of the municipalities mentioned, Terrell Hills voters don’t have much to choose from on election day, outside of re-authorizing the sales and use tax for another four years. The incumbents, Mayor John B. Low, Place 1 council member Bill Mitchell and Place 2 council member Kate Parish Lanfear did not draw any challengers for this election. So, all three of them will coast into another term.

Universal City Mayor Tom Maxwell is another candidate who did not have an opponent seeking his job. Therefore, he will remain the mayor for at least for another term. On the city council, however, there are four people vying for three seats on the at-large body. Incumbents Andy Garza, Lori Putt and Bernard Rubal are hoping to hold on against challenger Mark Dunlop.

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