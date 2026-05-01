RESULTS: Bexar County-area municipal races in May 2 election

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 2, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

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Bexar County voters have spoken in their municipalities about who will represent them on their city council for the next two or three years.

A handful of the smaller municipalities in Bexar County will head to the polls on Saturday to select city officials for the upcoming term.

>> May 2 election features key municipal, school district race decisions from Bexar County to Hill Country

Here’s what to know about the May 2 election:

Balcones Heights selected two council members, Places 1 and 2, who will join the other council members not up for election this time around. The mayor’s office was also up for election, but Mayor Johnny A. Rodriguez, Jr., ran unopposed, so he was declared elected.

Castle Hills had just one contested seat on the ballot, Place 4. Alderman Jack Joyce is not seeking re-election this year, so a new face will be joining the council. Places 1 and 5 were also up for election, but neither incumbent had a challenger. The incumbents, Place 1 Jason Smith and Place 5 Beth Daines, will continue serving on the council. Voters also voted on whether to re-authorize the city’s tax and use ordinance to pay for street maintenance and repair, which is a routine proposition that comes up for election every few years.

Helotes City Council will also be seeing some new faces. Neither Craig Sanders (Place 1) nor Jen Sones (Place 2) are seeking re-election. Gregg Michael and Mike Gutierrez are hoping to take over for Sanders. Sones’ replacement, Anne Carraway, ran unopposed. Place 4 incumbent, Sabrina McGowan, did not have an opponent in her re-election bid.

None of the candidates in Hollywood Park had opponents in the election. Therefore, those candidates were all declared elected. The only thing for voters to decide was whether to re-authorize the tax and use rate to continue for road construction and maintenance.

In Kirby, voters elect three people to join the city council. Kirby council members serve in an at-large capacity, meaning all council members represent the whole city, instead of individual districts. All voters can select up to three candidates.

Leon Valley voters only have to worry about selecting a mayor this election. Mayor Chris Riley was facing off against two challengers in her bid to maintain the position. Neither Evan Bohl nor Jed Hefner is a stranger to city council duties. Though both are known in Leon Valley, Riley is the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. Two city council seats are up for election this year, with Places 2 and 4. However, neither incumbent, Betty Heyl (Place 2) nor Rey Orozco (Place 4) had challengers. Therefore, both of them were declared elected.

No one running for Olmos Park City Council had a challenger. Mayor Erin Harrison and new council members James Griffon (Place 4) and Will Brooks (Place 5) were all declared elected. All that was left for Olmos Park voters to decide was whether to re-authorize the city’s tax and use it for road repair and maintenance.

The incumbent mayor of Selma, Tom Daly, is running unopposed, as is the city’s Place 2 council member, Noah Washington, Jr. Daly and Washington will keep their seats. Place 3 incumbent Becky Harris, however, has a challenger in Cori Mitchell.

In Shavano Park, three alderman spots are on the ballot. Like Kirby, these seats are at large, so people will vote for as many as three candidates. Two of the candidates, T. Lee Powers and Konrad Kuykendall, are seeking re-election. A tax and use reauthorization (for street maintenance and repair) proposition is also on the ballot.

As many of the municipalities mentioned, Terrell Hills voters don’t have much to choose from on election day, outside of re-authorizing the sales and use tax for another four years. The incumbents, Mayor John B. Low, Place 1 council member Bill Mitchell and Place 2 council member Kate Parish Lanfear did not draw any challengers for this election. So, all three of them will coast into another term.

Universal City Mayor Tom Maxwell is another candidate who did not have an opponent seeking his job. Therefore, he will remain the mayor for at least for another term. On the city council, however, there are four people vying for three seats on the at-large body. Incumbents Andy Garza, Lori Putt and Bernard Rubal are hoping to hold on against challenger Mark Dunlop.

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