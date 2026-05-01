Where to watch the Spurs’ second round series for free in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – After the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs’ second round series is now set for next week.

If you can’t get a ticket to a home playoff game, you’re in luck. There are plenty of spots around town to watch the Spurs for free.

The Rock at La Cantera

Dubbed the Spurs’ “official watch party hub,” The Rock at La Cantera (1 Spurs Way) features a massive 40-foot outdoor screen along with DJs and interactive fan zones to keep the energy up throughout the game.

Organizers said all playoff games will be shown here. Both admission and parking are free.

McIntyre’s locations

Another popular option are the McIntyre’s locations in Southtown (1035 S. Presa Street) and at North Star (90 NE Interstate 410 Loop).

Both locations offer plenty of TVs and large screens for viewing. The North Star spot also boasts a giant outdoor LED display. Entry is free at both venues, which make them convenient choices on either side of town.

City Base Cinema

For fans who want to enjoy the game in a theater-style venue, City Base Cinema (2623 Southeast Military Drive) is hosting free playoff watch parties inside its theaters.

Guests can enjoy the game with surround sound, reclining seats and a big-screen experience. Admission is free; only thing that’ll cost money are snacks.

The Friendly Spot Ice House

Known for its laid-back atmosphere, The Friendly Spot Ice House in Southtown features two large LED screens and multiple backyard viewing areas.

The bonus: the venue is also kid-friendly, dog-friendly and free to get in the doors.

KSAT’s upcoming ‘Race For Seis’ coverage

The Spurs will open the series at the Frost Bank Center on Monday night. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6. Game 3 will be on Friday, May 8.

Fans can also catch KSAT 12’s expanded Spurs coverage with KSAT Sports Now’s “Race for Seis” specials at 6:30 p.m. ahead of Game 1 (Monday), Game 2 (Wednesday) and Game 3 (May 8) live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and streaming live on KSAT Plus.

More recent Race For Seis coverage on KSAT: