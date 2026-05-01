SCHEDULE: Spurs at home to start second round of playoffs

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs forward/guard Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates with teammates after Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA announced the schedule for the second round of the playoffs on Thursday.

The San Antonio Spurs will face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio advanced after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round.

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This marks the Spurs’ first trip to the Western Conference semifinals since 2017.

The San Antonio vs. Denver/Minnesota series is scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 4 — in San Antonio

Wednesday, May 6 — in San Antonio

Friday, May 8 — on the road

Sunday, May 10 — on the road

Tuesday, May 12 — in San Antonio (if necessary)

Friday, May 15 — on the road (if necessary)

Sunday, May 17 — in San Antonio (if necessary)

Click here to preview the Spurs’ potential second-round opponents.

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