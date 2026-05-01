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Sports

SCHEDULE: Spurs at home to start second round of playoffs

This marks the Spurs’ first trip to the Western Conference semifinals since 2017

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

San Antonio Spurs forward/guard Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates with teammates after Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA announced the schedule for the second round of the playoffs on Thursday.

The San Antonio Spurs will face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio advanced after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round.

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This marks the Spurs’ first trip to the Western Conference semifinals since 2017.

The San Antonio vs. Denver/Minnesota series is scheduled as follows:

  • Monday, May 4 — in San Antonio
  • Wednesday, May 6 — in San Antonio
  • Friday, May 8 — on the road
  • Sunday, May 10 — on the road
  • Tuesday, May 12 — in San Antonio (if necessary)
  • Friday, May 15 — on the road (if necessary)
  • Sunday, May 17 — in San Antonio (if necessary)

Click here to preview the Spurs’ potential second-round opponents.

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