SCHEDULE: Spurs at home to start second round of playoffs This marks the Spurs’ first trip to the Western Conference semifinals since 2017 San Antonio Spurs forward/guard Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates with teammates after Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN ANTONIO – The NBA announced the schedule for the second round of the playoffs on Thursday.
The
San Antonio Spurs will face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio advanced after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round.
This marks the Spurs’ first trip to the
Western Conference semifinals since 2017.
The San Antonio vs. Denver/Minnesota series is scheduled as follows:
Monday, May 4 — in San Antonio Wednesday, May 6 — in San Antonio Friday, May 8 — on the road Sunday, May 10 — on the road Tuesday, May 12 — in San Antonio (if necessary) Friday, May 15 — on the road (if necessary) Sunday, May 17 — in San Antonio (if necessary) Click here to preview the Spurs’ potential second-round opponents. More Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
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