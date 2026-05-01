6 San Antonio-area school districts have several key measures on May 2 ballot

SAN ANTONIO – Though San Antonio is not holding municipal elections this year, some Bexar County voters will have things of interest on Saturday’s ballot.

A half-dozen San Antonio-area school districts have business to take before their constituents. Most of that business involves the election of school board trustees.

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Alamo Heights ISD

Alamo Heights ISD has two seats on the May 2 ballot: Places 3 and 4.

Place 3 Trustee Ty Edwards is being challenged by Lindsey Saldana. Place 4 incumbent Hunter Kingman is facing Bianca Cerqueira.

Boerne ISD

Boerne ISD is largely in Kendall County, but parts of it also reach into Bexar and Comal Counties.

This year, the seats for Places 6 and 7 are up for election this year, but one of the races is contested. Kristi Schmidt, the incumbent for Place 6, is running unopposed. Rich Sena, who is the Place 7 trustee, is being challenged by Michael G. Ethridge.

Medina Valley ISD

Medina Valley ISD is mainly a concern for Medina County voters, but there is a part of Bexar County that also votes in the district. This year, voters will select two candidates to serve as at-large trustees on the school board.

Board members Nathan Fillinger and Blane Nash are being challenged by Andrew Carawan and Toby Castillo Walters for those seats on the school board.

North East ISD

Two seats on the North East ISD school board are being contested.

Incumbent Diane Sciba Villarreal is facing Mike A. Wulczyn for the District 3 seat. District 7 will be getting new representation. Either Cheri Ettinger or Caprice Garcia will earn the nod. Trustee Marsha Landry is not seeking re-election.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Voters in Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD will not be selecting any board members, but they will have a say in the future of the district.

The school board is putting three bond proposals on the ballot for consideration worth nearly $300 million.

Proposition A, which is worth $230 million, covers what the district described as “general facilities” designated for use in safety and security upgrades, learning additions and renovations and facility infrastructure.

Proposition B would allocate $55.3 million for the district’s stadium facility renovations, which involves seating capacity, safety updates, security, accessibility, light and sound systems among other amenities.

Proposition C, which is worth is $9.1 million, would go toward technology replacement for new computers, iPads and Chromebooks for students and staff.

Southwest ISD

Southwest ISD has two at-large seats on the ballot for May 2.

Incumbents James Gonzales and Jose Diaz are running for re-election against Pete “Pedro” Bernal and Yolanda Garcia-Lopez. Southwest ISD voters can select up to two candidates on their ballots.

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