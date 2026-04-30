Do you also have $21K waiting for you? Texas has more than $492M in unclaimed property for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Forget your couch cushions — you should check with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for money you forgot about.

The state of Texas is holding more the $10 billion in unclaimed property — most of it cash — and more than $492 million of it is owned by Bexar County residents.

The money is managed by the comptroller’s office, and a call to them or a quick search on the state’s website could tell you if any of the property is yours.

“People are always surprised. They are very surprised that they found the money because they didn’t know they forgot they had the money,” Diana Diaz, an unclaimed property outreach coordinator with the comptroller’s office, told KSAT.

Businesses and financial institutions report money to the state that’s been “abandoned” by a property owner, typically for at least one to three years.

That can include uncashed checks, overpayments, abandoned bank accounts, insurance proceeds or mineral interests.

Unclaimed property can also include the contents of safe deposit boxes, such as jewelry or collectibles. Real estate and vehicles are not included.

The comptroller’s office held an in-person event at its San Antonio enforcement office on Thursday to help walk people through the process.

Paul Taylor, an attorney, learned he had about $54 in unclaimed property personally, but another $21,000 tied to his business.

“Well, it makes me realize why I hadn’t been able to pay my bills in the past,” he joked.

Diaz estimated the average claim for the state of Texas is between $500 and $1,000.

How do you get your money?

To check for any unclaimed property belonging to you, type your name, city and ZIP code into the state’s website.

Check the results for any addresses at which you’ve lived, and “claim” the amount if it appears to be yours.

To complete your claim, you’ll need to provide additional information, including a copy of an official ID and your Social Security number.

Diaz said the website is encrypted, but Texans can also call the comptroller’s office if they feel more comfortable giving their Social Security number over the phone, and they can physically mail a copy of their ID.

Depending on what the unclaimed property is, you may need to provide additional documentation. But once the state confirms it belongs to you, it will mail you a check.

Every state has its own website to check for unclaimed property, but the website MissingMoney.com will search for funds across the country.

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