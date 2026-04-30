Fiesta Texas visitors were hanging 200 feet in air on stalled Six Flags San Antonio ride

SAN ANTONIO – A video that’s gained traction online shows people hanging mid-air on a stalled 200-foot ride at Six Flags San Antonio.

The ride, which is called “Supergirl Sky Flight,” is an enhanced version of a swing set that can rise hundreds of feet in the air with dozens of seats.

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Maria Salazar, who was on the ride when it stopped, told Storyful that riders were stuck in the air for around 10 to 15 minutes.

“When my husband, our friends, and I got in the ride, it stopped in the air for about 10 to 15 minutes before they had to call maintenance to bring us down,” Salazar said.

In a statement to KSAT, a Six Flags spokesperson said an operator had stopped the ride because “a guest violated our safety policy.”

“Last weekend, a ride operator stopped one of our rides when a guest violated our safety policy,” the statement said, in part. “Once the issue was resolved, the ride resumed. All guests safely exited, and the ride remained open for the remainder of the day.”

According to Six Flags’ website, “Supergirl Sky Flight” spins riders around a themed tower. The ride increases speed as it reaches the top.

“Fly like the Girl of Steel as you are lifted 200 feet up in an open-air seat, spinning around the themed tower as you take in jaw-dropping panoramic views of the park,” the website says.

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