District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd issued warning by state oversight commission over YouTube channel, conduct

SAN ANTONIO – Criminal District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd was issued a public warning by the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct, finding that her conduct in multiple cases and on her court’s YouTube channel violated judicial standards.

The commission announced the warning following a review of allegations against Boyd, who presides over the 187th Criminal District Court in San Antonio.

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Boyd livestreamed proceedings on the court’s YouTube channel and, according to the commission, engaged with viewers outside of court business.

The commission said Boyd hosted a book club on the court’s YouTube channel, allowing real-time comments and messages about court proceedings and participants.

The commission also cited Boyd’s conduct during a July 2023 plea hearing involving defendant Willberth Villamil.

Investigators found Boyd improperly inserted herself into plea negotiations after rejecting a plea agreement, and asking whether the defendant would accept a 20-year prison sentence offered by the court.

During the hearing, Boyd also described the case as a “life-sentence worthy,” according to the commission’s findings.

A second complaint centered on an October 2024 probation revocation hearing involving defendant Thomas Henson.

The commission found Boyd directed a court reporter to go “off the record,” while the livestream continued, and made remarks suggesting the defendant could be victimized in prison.

“Do you want to be passed around for ramen noodle?” she said, according to the commission.

The commission said the comments were not patient, dignified or courteous, and reflected bias or prejudice.

Boyd told the commission she never reviewed or relied on viewers’ comments or messages when making judicial decisions and maintained that her rulings were based solely on the evidence and the law.

Boyd acknowledged participating in a book club through the court’s YouTube channel, but said she no longer does so.

In its conclusions, the commission found Boyd failed to maintain professional competence in the law, failed to be patient and courteous toward defendants, performed judicial duties with bias or prejudice, and made public comments about pending or impending proceedings in a manner that could suggest how she might rule in a case.

The commission determined the conduct constituted willful and persistent behavior inconsistent with the proper performance of judicial duties and cast public discredit on the judiciary and administration of justice.

The public warning was issued June 3.

The punishment amounts to a public reprimand that becomes part of Judge Boyd’s permanent disciplinary record, but it does not remove her from the bench or prevent her from continuing to preside over cases.

Judge Boyd lost her latest bid to be the Democratic candidate for the 187th District Court, and her term is up at the end of this year.

KSAT 12 reached out to Judge Boyd for comment. Her attorney said she had “no comment” and is “instead focused on continuing to meet her obligations and duties of protecting the good citizens of Bexar County.”

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