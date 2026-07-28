Off-duty Hays County deputy arrested on DWI charge, sheriff's office says Deputy Rodrigo D. Deleon was placed on paid administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) HAYS COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty Hays County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.
The New Braunfels Police Department arrested deputy Rodrigo D. Deleon on Sunday, according to the release.
Deleon, who is assigned to the Law Enforcement - Support Services Bureau, was placed on paid administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal administrative investigation, which will run concurrently with the criminal investigation, the release states.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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