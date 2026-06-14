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Multiple people killed after fiery wrong-way crash on Loop 410, police say

SAPD: The exact number of victims has not been determined

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – All occupants of two vehicles were killed early Sunday morning after a wrong-way crash on Southwest Loop 410, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Southwest Loop 410 eastbound after a report of a wrong-way driver. Police said while officers were responding, a second call came in reporting a crash.

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Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles engulfed in flames, police said. All occupants of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact number of victims has not been determined, SAPD said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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