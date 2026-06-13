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Man hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 410

Driver, 22, ejected after vehicle rolls over on Southwest Side

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was ejected from his vehicle during a crash early Saturday morning on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police said a 22-year-old man drove near the 9000 block of Southwest Loop 410 before he veered off the main lanes, causing his vehicle to roll over.

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When officers responded to the crash around 5 a.m., they said the man was ejected from his vehicle and was seriously injured, a preliminary report from SAPD states.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the preliminary report.

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