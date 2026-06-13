Man hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – A man was ejected from his vehicle during a crash early Saturday morning on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police said a 22-year-old man drove near the 9000 block of Southwest Loop 410 before he veered off the main lanes, causing his vehicle to roll over.

Recommended Videos

When officers responded to the crash around 5 a.m., they said the man was ejected from his vehicle and was seriously injured, a preliminary report from SAPD states.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the preliminary report.

Read also: