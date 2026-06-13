NYPD: Teen beaten into seizure, coma after NBA Finals Game 4 between Spurs, Knicks

New York Knicks fans celebrate on the street outside of a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

NEW YORK – A teenager was in a coma after being assaulted during celebrations outside Madison Square Garden after the Knicks’ Game 4 victory.

The 17-year-old victim was approached by a group of people and engaged in an argument over the Knicks, the New York City Police Department told KSAT, though it was unable to confirm what was said between the people involved.

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After the argument, NYPD said one of the people in the group began punching and kicking the teenager’s head and body. The teenager suffered a seizure and was in a coma following the assault.

NYPD is searching for the person who punched and kicked the teen and said he is wanted for “gang assault.”

Man wanted by NYPD for gang assault after kicking and punching a teenager during a verbal argument over the New York Knicks outside Madison Square Garden after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on the evening of Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

According to WABC in New York, the fight apparently began with a social media content creator allegedly provoking the crowd.

The content creator asked people in the crowd which team fans were supporting, which WABC said prompted someone to reply, “Spurs in 7.”

A fight ensued following the comment, which WABC said is when the 17-year-old victim became involved.

Police told WABC that he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

NYPD asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call its Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

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