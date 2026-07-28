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Man riding electric shopping cart hospitalized after being hit by vehicle, SAPD says

The incident happened in the 6000 block of Culebra Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police officers respond to an incident on the West Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding an electric shopping cart was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 12:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Culebra Road, which is located near Callaghan Road.

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Officers said the man was riding the shopping cart from a store when he was hit.

The driver remained on the scene and helped the man following the collision, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.