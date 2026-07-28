Man riding electric shopping cart hospitalized after being hit by vehicle, SAPD says

San Antonio police officers respond to an incident on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding an electric shopping cart was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 12:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Culebra Road, which is located near Callaghan Road.

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Officers said the man was riding the shopping cart from a store when he was hit.

The driver remained on the scene and helped the man following the collision, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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