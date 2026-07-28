Will SAWS reduce current water restrictions? Edwards Aquifer sits at highest level since 2022

SAN ANTONIO – The water level for the San Antonio Pool of the Edwards Aquifer read 651.7 feet as of Monday, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA), which oversees the aquifer.

The San Antonio Pool is the part of the aquifer from which San Antonio Water Systems is permitted to pump water.

For the first time since April 2022, the EAA said aquifer condition indicators from the San Antonio Pool are all above the Stage 2 restriction threshold and currently meet Stage 1 pump reduction guidelines.

On July 24, the agency only has Stage 1 reduction rules in place.

Some San Antonio residents are now wondering if SAWS will follow suit and rescind Stage 3 watering rules currently in place for the city.

It is worth noting that the Edwards Aquifer Authority has its own guidelines that determine restrictions on pumping water out of the aquifer.

Its guidelines differ from SAWS’ guidelines, which dictate restrictions placed on SAWS customers.

Since 2022, SAWS has implemented drought water restrictions for its customers and has maintained Stage 3 watering rules since June 2024. They impose surcharges or fines on residential and commercial users who exceed a set water usage limit.

Currently, single-family SAWS customers who use 20,000 gallons or more during a billing cycle see $10.37 on their bill for every extra 1,000 gallons used.

The rate for overages used by commercial SAWS customers varies.

According to the utility, surcharges applied are based on their irrigation usage.

KSAT emailed SAWS to learn whether it will lift Stage 3 restrictions and enact a previous stage. In an email, SAWS detailed what needs to happen to terminate its third level of water restrictions.

According to SAWS regulations, to terminate Stage 3 water rules, the aquifer has to stay above 640 feet for 15 consecutive days.

Data regarding the Edwards Aquifer’s level available on the EAA’s website shows the aquifer hit that mark and stayed at and above it from late May to early July, but Stage 3 restrictions remained.

A week into July, the aquifer did drop below the 640 feet threshold for a few days, but soon after, the Hill Country and Uvalde floods hit, and recorded level readings show it has been above the 650 feet since July 18.

The email from SAWS did note that weather conditions are also a factor when the utility evaluates which stage of water rules to enact. The email continued by explaining other factors are considered to avoid the repeated back-and-forth effect created when changing between the different stages occurs too frequently.

SAWS said it has happened in the past and is confusing to customers.

The Edwards Aquifer only represents half of the city’s available drinking water.

SAWS has a diversified water supply that includes the Aquifer storage and recovery facility, a direct recycled water system, and an inland desalination plant.

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