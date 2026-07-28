Neighbors speak out after 30 dogs removed from Northeast Side home amid animal cruelty investigation

SAN ANTONIO – People living near a Northeast Side home where 30 dogs were seized last week told KSAT they are relieved after years of raising concerns about the property.

Last Thursday, the city’s Animal Care Services removed the dogs from the home on La Charca Drive and Cerro Vista after receiving reports of a foul odor at the home. The dogs were taken to the city’s shelter, where they remain in the agency’s care.

Residents who spoke with KSAT said they had contacted the city multiple times over the years about conditions at the home.

“Oh, thank God. It’s time,” neighbor Manolita Magna said after learning the dogs had been removed.

Magna has lived two doors down from the home for more than a decade.

“During the 12 years, I work here outdoors, so I’m very much affected,” Magna said.

This week, KSAT went back to the neighborhood to speak with residents, but they declined to appear on camera. However, one couple said dogs from the property would occasionally get into their yards. Multiple neighbors also described the foul odor, which alerted city officials.

Magna said she became concerned after dogs would climb over a damaged fence, walk in her yard and bark while she worked outside.

“I used to get scared because they would be barking,” Magna added.

KSAT has remained in contact with Animal Care Services since the dogs were removed. As of Monday afternoon, the agency said the animal cruelty investigation remains open.

Officials said the case is moving through the legal process, which will determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

For neighbors like Magna, the removal of the dogs has brought a sense of relief. But she and others said they’re still waiting to see how the investigation unfolds.

“Oh, that’s a big, big relief and comfort,” Magna told KSAT. “I’m sure all of the neighbors feel the same way.”

KSAT will continue to follow this investigation and provide updates if Animal Care Services or law enforcement announce any criminal charges.

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