Animal Care Services removes 30 dogs from Northeast Side property amid cruelty investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services removed 30 dogs from a Northeast Side property after multiple reports of a “foul odor,” ACS said Thursday.
ACS said the seizure was part of an ongoing cruelty investigation at the property, located near Cerro Vista Street and La Charca Drive. ACS said officers obtained a warrant to remove the dogs after the property owners were unresponsive.
Recommended Videos
The dogs — a mix of American Staffordshire and shepherd breeds — will be examined by veterinarians. Some of the dogs had minor injuries, according to ACS.
A KSAT crew saw multiple ACS and San Antonio Police Department vehicles at the scene.
No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.