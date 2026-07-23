Animal Care Services removes 30 dogs from Northeast Side property amid cruelty investigation

Animal Care Services said it received multiple calls about a “foul odor” coming from the property, located near Cerro Vista Street and La Charca Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services removed 30 dogs from a Northeast Side property after multiple reports of a “foul odor,” ACS said Thursday.

ACS said the seizure was part of an ongoing cruelty investigation at the property, located near Cerro Vista Street and La Charca Drive. ACS said officers obtained a warrant to remove the dogs after the property owners were unresponsive.

Recommended Videos

The dogs — a mix of American Staffordshire and shepherd breeds — will be examined by veterinarians. Some of the dogs had minor injuries, according to ACS.

A KSAT crew saw multiple ACS and San Antonio Police Department vehicles at the scene.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Read also: