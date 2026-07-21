3 animals found dead inside vehicle at downtown parking lot, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after at least three animals were found dead Monday inside a vehicle in a downtown parking lot, San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a news release.

ACS and the San Antonio Police Department received a report regarding a strong odor coming from a car in the 100 block of West Nueva Street.

Recommended Videos

Officers found evidence of “heavily decomposed animal remains” inside the vehicle, ACS said. It appeared to be up to three deceased dogs.

The agency said the number and identities of the animals, as well as their cause of death, will be confirmed following veterinary examination and a necropsy.

“Although preliminary evidence suggests the animals likely died from heat exposure, that determination has not yet been formally confirmed,” ACS said.

ACS and SAPD are reviewing other evidence found in the vehicle and are working jointly to identify the person or persons responsible, according to the agency.

ACS urges anyone who sees an animal confined in a vehicle that appears to be in danger to call 911 immediately.

Read also: