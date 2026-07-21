Terry Black’s hotel renderings reveal glass greenhouse structure

SAN ANTONIO – More project details are coming into focus for the Terry Black’s Barbecue mixed-use development on Broadway.

Architectural renderings submitted to the Historic and Design Review Commission for the hotel portion of the project, dubbed The Mandeville, show how the project is taking shape. The 3-story hotel is being built in a River Improvement Overlay, one of several districts codified in the city code to protect the character of the San Antonio River. The HDRC is slated to review the plans on Aug. 5.

Architectural renderings of The Mandeville. (Copyright 2026 by SABJ - All rights reserved.)

A key feature is a glass greenhouse structure that could be used for dining. It is situated near the center of the property by the restaurant. Renderings show the hotel will also have a bar and lounge, several interior courtyards, a pool, a poolhouse and a spa with a weight room.

As the Business Journal previously reported, the spa called The Depths will be about 9,800 square feet and will cost about $8.3 million to construct, according to state filings. The basement-level bathhouse will include a linear pool, a hot and cold pool and massage spaces.

Terry Black’s Barbecue, a family-owned chain with roots in Lockhart and Austin, announced plans for the restaurant and hotel development in 2024.

Designed by Houston-based Kirksey, construction on the roughly 40-room boutique hotel is set to begin in September, according to a state filing. Chioco Design LLC is the firm attached to the restaurant portion of the project.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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