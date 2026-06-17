The Merc announces first wave of retail tenants

A major mixed-use district on the Northwest Side has revealed its first round of retail tenants.

SAN ANTONIO – A major retail development on the Northwest Side has secured its first wave of retail tenants.

The Merc, a 112-acre mixed-use project under construction at 5730 UTSA Boulevard, has announced the tenants attached to its first phase of retail, which spans 35,000 square feet across three buildings.

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Construction on the first retail phase is slated for completion by the end of the summer. Tenants will then receive their spaces to begin build-outs, with the first concepts expected to open in early 2027.

The lineup includes a mix of locally owned businesses and national brands.

The local family behind Wild Goji Sushi, a revolving sushi restaurant at 7115 Blanco Road, is bringing a new concept to The Merc. The eatery has operated in the Castle Hills area since 2016.

The official name for the new concept has not yet been announced, but a spokesperson for The Merc said the team behind it described it as a “technology-forward sushi and Asian dining experience.”

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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