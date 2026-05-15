San Antonio-based Whataburger unveils new restaurant designs

San Antonio-based Whataburger plans to roll out two new restaurant designs by early 2027, with construction expected to start later this year.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular fast-casual burger chain has introduced new restaurant prototypes as part of its growth plans.

San Antonio-based Whataburger plans to roll out two new restaurant designs by early 2027, with construction expected to start later this year.

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The new designs — dubbed The Legacy and The Essential — draw on Whataburger’s 75-year history, reviving past architectural elements.

The prototypes will debut first in Texas and will be followed by openings in several other markets, including North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina and Georgia. A typical prototype takes 150 to 175 days to build.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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