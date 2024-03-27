Latest traffic updates around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s the latest regarding traffic issues in the San Antonio area.

Tuesday, September 10

There are several accidents across San Antonio:

Hwy. 90 East at Cupples Road

Hwy. 90 West at Gen. McMullen (delays to 90 at I-35)

Loop 410 East at Babcock/Callaghan

I-10 East at Huebner Road (traffic backed up to DeZavala)

A major crash has been reported on US Highway 281 northbound at Sprucewood Lane. Three main lanes are blocked. Police advise using an alternate route if possible.

Crash reported at US Highway 281 at Sprucewood, transguide image. (KSAT)

