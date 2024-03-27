Latest traffic updates around San Antonio

77º
Traffic

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Traffic Alert graphic. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s the latest regarding traffic issues in the San Antonio area.

Tuesday, September 10

There are several accidents across San Antonio:

  • Hwy. 90 East at Cupples Road
  • Hwy. 90 West at Gen. McMullen (delays to 90 at I-35)
  • Loop 410 East at Babcock/Callaghan
  • I-10 East at Huebner Road (traffic backed up to DeZavala)
  • A major crash has been reported on US Highway 281 northbound at Sprucewood Lane. Three main lanes are blocked. Police advise using an alternate route if possible.
Crash reported at US Highway 281 at Sprucewood, transguide image. (KSAT)

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

