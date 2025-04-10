Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Investigates

City manager approved $20K Final Four tickets for SA council members, sparking community response

6 of the 10 councilmembers attended at least one game at the Alamodome

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Investigates, City Council, Final Four, San Antonio
KSAT Investigates learned the city spent $20,000 to purchase Final Four tickets for all 10 city councilmembers and a guest. (Eddie Latigo, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Investigates learned who authorized using taxpayer money to buy $20,000 worth of Final Four tickets for councilmembers and a guest — San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh.

Earlier this week, KSAT Investigates uncovered records that show the city’s Convention & Sports Facilities department paid $20,000 for Final Four tickets to give to the City Council.

Recommended Videos

The city says the money came from Alamodome revenue. That covered the cost of 20 VIP tickets, each with a $1,000 price tag and a center-court view.

In a statement, Walsh defended his decision to purchase the tickets.

“Mayor and Council members represent the community and they’re our board of directors,” he said. “This is a city facility where we were hosting the tournament.”

Six of the 10 city council members attended at least one Final Four game, KSAT Investigates has confirmed.

Several viewers have had strong reactions to the city’s decision to use taxpayer money to buy the seats.

“And here we are poor taxpayers taking our children to an $8 dollar Minecraft movie, so that our City officials can enjoy a basketball game at our expense!!” wrote Sandra Valadez on Facebook.

“This is shameful and needs to STOP,” wrote Rosemary Aguilar Dana.

Others wondered if the money could have been put to better use.

“Just think how many tiny homes could have been built for our homeless population,” wrote Ann. “Shame on the City of San Antonio.”

Some people didn’t think the purchase was a big deal.

“The fact that you care about a measly 20k being spent out of the billions spent on the city shows you all will complain about anything,” wrote Feliza Fleischer on Facebook.

“It’s a perk of the job … many companies have suites in sport arenas .. they offer tickets to employees as an incentive," Joey Garcia commented on Facebook. “People acting like they never have gotten free seats to any type of events.”

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Eddie Latigo headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS