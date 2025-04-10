City manager approved $20K Final Four tickets for SA council members, sparking community response

KSAT Investigates learned the city spent $20,000 to purchase Final Four tickets for all 10 city councilmembers and a guest.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Investigates learned who authorized using taxpayer money to buy $20,000 worth of Final Four tickets for councilmembers and a guest — San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh.

Earlier this week, KSAT Investigates uncovered records that show the city’s Convention & Sports Facilities department paid $20,000 for Final Four tickets to give to the City Council.

The city says the money came from Alamodome revenue. That covered the cost of 20 VIP tickets, each with a $1,000 price tag and a center-court view.

In a statement, Walsh defended his decision to purchase the tickets.

“Mayor and Council members represent the community and they’re our board of directors,” he said. “This is a city facility where we were hosting the tournament.”

Six of the 10 city council members attended at least one Final Four game, KSAT Investigates has confirmed.

Several viewers have had strong reactions to the city’s decision to use taxpayer money to buy the seats.

“And here we are poor taxpayers taking our children to an $8 dollar Minecraft movie, so that our City officials can enjoy a basketball game at our expense!!” wrote Sandra Valadez on Facebook.

“This is shameful and needs to STOP,” wrote Rosemary Aguilar Dana.

Why are taxpayers paying for city council members and guests VIP #finalfour2025 tickets??? They should pay US back!! https://t.co/CRbI7iTxBr — Serena (@SerenaMirandaTX) April 8, 2025

Others wondered if the money could have been put to better use.

“Just think how many tiny homes could have been built for our homeless population,” wrote Ann. “Shame on the City of San Antonio.”

Enough said: Oh, fantastic! While San Antonio taxpayers are out here pinching pennies to fix potholes and keep the streetlights on, our noble council members are living it up with $20K worth of Final Four VIP tickets. Nothing says "public service" like courtside seats and a… — TC Koolaid (@tckoolaid3030) April 9, 2025

Some people didn’t think the purchase was a big deal.

“The fact that you care about a measly 20k being spent out of the billions spent on the city shows you all will complain about anything,” wrote Feliza Fleischer on Facebook.

“It’s a perk of the job … many companies have suites in sport arenas .. they offer tickets to employees as an incentive," Joey Garcia commented on Facebook. “People acting like they never have gotten free seats to any type of events.”

