Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on West Side, police say

Officers were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Las Palmas Shopping Center near South General McMullen and Wallace Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Las Palmas Shopping Center near South General McMullen and Wallace Street.

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A man driving a black pickup truck was attempting to turn into the H-E-B parking lot, police said. Witnesses reported the man had a yellow turn signal.

Officers were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Las Palmas Shopping Center near South General McMullen and Wallace Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 30s, was traveling northbound on General McMullen when he crashed into the truck, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police at the scene told KSAT that the driver of the pickup truck is not expected to face charges, calling the crash “just an unfortunate accident.”

Officers were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Las Palmas Shopping Center near South General McMullen and Wallace Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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