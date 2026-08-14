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Local News

Man pronounced dead days after he was found with gunshot wound to head at West Side home

Nathaniel Ramirez, 24, was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Police investigate a shooting at a West Side home on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head inside a home on the West Side.

Nathaniel Ramirez, 24, was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, records show.

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The medical examiner’s office said Ramirez’s manner of death remains under investigation.

SAPD said its officers found Ramirez inside a locked bedroom after responding to the shooting at approximately 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 1500 block of NW 26th Street.

Officers at the scene told KSAT that no weapon was recovered at the scene.

At this time, it is unclear who might have been involved or if it was self-inflicted, police said.

As of Friday, a SAPD spokesperson said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

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