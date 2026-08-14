Man pronounced dead days after he was found with gunshot wound to head at West Side home Nathaniel Ramirez, 24, was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday Police investigate a shooting at a West Side home on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head inside a home on the West Side.
Nathaniel Ramirez, 24, was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, records show.
The medical examiner’s office said Ramirez’s manner of death remains under investigation.
SAPD said its officers found Ramirez inside a locked bedroom after responding to the shooting at approximately 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 1500 block of NW 26th Street.
Officers at the scene told KSAT that no weapon was recovered at the scene.
At this time, it is unclear who might have been involved or if it was self-inflicted, police said.
As of Friday, a SAPD spokesperson said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
The department said its investigation is ongoing.
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About the Authors Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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