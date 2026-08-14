Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office requests help to locate missing Alice woman

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for a missing 38-year-old woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Aryssa Leann Torres, of Alice, Texas, was last seen by GCSO deputies wearing a blue shirt and black shorts at approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the intersection of Curry Road and O’Daniel Road in south Guadalupe County.

Recommended Videos

Deputies responded to a welfare check after Torres had been walking in the area for several hours.

Torres told deputies that she was training for a marathon and planned to return to an Airbnb after she finished, GCSO said. Deputies believed Torres did not need further assistance since she told them similar information earlier that same day.

However, on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Torres’ vehicle, phone and other personal belongings were found abandoned at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, which is located at 14593 State Highway 123 in Seguin.

Though there were no signs of foul play or a disturbance, a GCSO spokesperson said handwritten notes inside Torres’ vehicle suggested that she may have been “experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Family members told investigators Thursday that they had not been able to reach Torres. The relatives told the deputies that was unusual because they communicated with Torres daily.

Relatives said they last heard Torres was attending an education conference in San Antonio, but they had no information about why she was in Guadalupe County.

According to GCSO, Torres normally wears a gold Aggie ring with the year “2010″ engraved in it. She may also be wearing a gold necklace with a rhinestone pendant.

Torres is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact GCSO at 830-379-1224.

Read also: