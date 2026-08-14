Free admission opportunities available at downtown Briscoe Western Art Museum

SAN ANTONIO – The Briscoe Western Art Museum in the heart of downtown showcases art and artifacts that tell stories of the American West, Texas and those who shaped the region.

General admission is $16. Tickets are $14 for seniors 65 and older, retired and veteran military personnel, students ages 13-18 and college students. Active-duty military dependents pay $8, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.

There is also an opportunity for San Antonio-area residents to visit the museum for free. On the first Sunday of every month, San Antonio and Bexar County residents can take advantage of the museum’s monthly “Locals Day” and receive free admission.

The Briscoe also provides year-round free admission to active-duty military members. Their families can receive a discount when the service member is present, and retired military personnel also receive discounted admission.

One of the museum’s more unusual attractions is the home office desk of the late Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe. And visitors named “Dolph” can receive free admission into the museum.

The Briscoe’s current landmark bilingual exhibition, “Tejano Legacy: Another American Origin Story,” explores nearly 400 years of Tejano history, culture, identity and the enduring influence of Tejanos on Texas and the American West.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Jan. 18.

Visitors can also see “Selena Forever: Siempre Selena,” a collection of photos taken by photographer John Dyer. The exhibition captures Selena in the rising star stages of her career.

There is no additional charge to view the Selena collection. It will remain on display through Jan. 4.

Beyond the galleries, visitors can also browse the Hendler Family Museum Store, which features a variety of gifts and souvenirs, with some items priced as low as $6.

Outside the museum, the McNutt Sculpture Garden offers another free attraction. Visitors can stroll through the courtyard and view its collection of bronze Western sculptures.

The Briscoe is open Thursday through Monday. Regular hours are generally 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

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