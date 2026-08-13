San Antonio Spurs' full 2026-27 regular season schedule release reflects resurgence in popularity

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SAN ANTONIO – After a few days of small announcements, the NBA released the San Antonio Spurs’ full 2026-27 regular season schedule Thursday.

The full schedule release highlighted the revival of the Spurs as one of the league’s top teams to watch. At least 34 of their regular season games will air across five national networks and streaming services — compared to 22 national games during the 2025-26 season.

Recommended Videos

Five of San Antonio’s games will air on ABC and KSAT 12:

Friday, Dec. 25, 2026 (Christmas Day) at New York Knicks, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2027 at Golden State Warriors, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027 vs. Denver Nuggets, Noon

Sunday, March 14, 2027 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 1:30 p.m.

As previously announced, the Spurs will open the season at home Oct. 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a rematch of their epic, seven-game Western Conference Finals series last season.

Three days later, the Spurs will face the Houston Rockets at the Moody Center in Austin, the first I-35 series game outside the “Rodeo Road Trip” in February.

Kevin Durant, a former men’s basketball star at The University of Texas at Austin, is entering his second season with the Rockets and is set to square off with San Antonio in the new home of the Longhorns.

Chase for the Cup

San Antonio will be in Group C during the fourth annual NBA Cup this fall alongside the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. Each team in the group will play four games — one against each Group C opponent.

NBA Cup Group Play games will be held on seven different dates throughout the fall. Below are the Spurs’ Group C matchups (all times are Central):

Friday, Nov. 6: at Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13: vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN said Wednesday the Spurs-Trail Blazers game will air on the network as part of a triple-header on the day before Thanksgiving. The Lakers-Spurs game will be the second game of a Black Friday doubleheader on Amazon Prime Video.

The NBA Cup quarterfinal (Dec. 4-5) and semifinal rounds (Dec. 8 and/or Dec. 9) will be held in the days leading up to the championship game. The NBA Cup title game will take place Dec. 11 at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

All NBA Cup quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Euro-steppin’

The league also announced Wednesday the tipoff times for San Antonio’s international games against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Spurs are scheduled to face the New Orleans Pelicans, a fellow Southwest Division opponent, for two games: one in Paris (Jan. 14, 2027) and another in Manchester, England (Jan. 17, 2027).

The Paris game will tip off at 1 p.m. while the England game will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. Central Time. Both games will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The ‘Rodeo Road Trip’

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will take over the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum next February and force the Spurs out on the road again for the team’s annual “Rodeo Road Trip.”

According to Visit San Antonio’s website, the stock show and rodeo will take place Feb. 11-28, 2027.

The Spurs’ first game on the eight-game trip will be Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2027, against the Dallas Mavericks (7 p.m. tipoff). The game will air on NBC and Peacock.

The next five on the road will be as follows (all times Central):

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2027 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027 at Orlando Magic, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2027 (Presidents Day) at Miami Heat, 4 p.m. (NBC)

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2027 at Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2027 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 6:30 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

The Spurs will return to the Moody Center in Austin for the final two games of the road trip.

San Antonio will face Memphis at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2027, and Denver at noon on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027. The game against the Nuggets will air live at noon on ABC and KSAT 12.

The TV breakdown

San Antonio’s 34 national TV/streaming games this season will be broadcast across ABC, ESPN, NBC, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Below is how many times each broadcaster will air the Spurs:

10 (Amazon Prime Video)

9 (NBC)

8 (ESPN)

5 (ABC/KSAT 12)

2 (Peacock)

San Antonio joins teams like the Knicks, the new-look Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers who will have 34 of their games air on national TV.

“The energy around Spurs basketball continues to grow, and the 2026-27 season gives us another opportunity to build on that momentum,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford said in a Thursday news release.

“San Antonio is home, and we’re looking forward to bringing our community together while reaching audiences in Austin, Paris and Manchester,” Buford continued. “We’re excited for what this season will bring to our fans and proud to represent San Antonio and share the spirit, culture and community that make our city special everywhere the Spurs take the court.”

In the release, the team said regular season single-game tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be accessed through the team’s website and mobile app.

Members of the official Spurs Fan Club can now purchase tickets through exclusive presale access.

For a link to the full schedule, click here and scroll down to the San Antonio Spurs page.

More San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT: