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Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen on West Side

Authorities asked anyone who sees Ovidio Chojolan to call 911

KSAT Digital Staff

Ovidio Chojolan was last seen on the West Side at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man last seen on the West Side.

Ovidio Chojolan, 68, was last seen at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to DPS, in the 5500 block of Harefield Drive.

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DPS said Chojolan was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with “Florida” on it and blue jeans. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Authorities asked anyone who sees Chojolan to call 911.

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