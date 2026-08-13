Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen on West Side
Authorities asked anyone who sees Ovidio Chojolan to call 911
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man last seen on the West Side.
Ovidio Chojolan, 68, was last seen at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to DPS, in the 5500 block of Harefield Drive.
DPS said Chojolan was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with “Florida” on it and blue jeans. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.
Authorities asked anyone who sees Chojolan to call 911.
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