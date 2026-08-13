Lake Travis High School football player dies after medical emergency at practice, superintendent says

AUSTIN, Texas – A Lake Travis High School football player died after suffering a medical emergency at practice earlier this week.

In a letter to families, Lake Travis ISD superintendent Curtis Null identified the student as Odin Hensley.

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“Odin had been part of the Lake Travis ISD family for many years, beginning at Lake Pointe Elementary School,” Null wrote in the letter. “At Lake Travis High School, he was a dedicated two-sport athlete who excelled in wrestling and football.”

According to the letter, Null described Hensley as a “valued teammate, classmate and friend” who “touched many lives.”

“During this difficult time, we ask that you keep Odin’s family, teammates and classmates, coaches, athletic trainers, teachers and all those who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers,” Null wrote.

Lake Travis High School counselors will be available at the campus counseling center for students, staff and families, the superintendent said. Additional counselors will also be on standby.

Hensley suffered the medical emergency at approximately 8 a.m. Monday. The Lake Travis High School football team said in a Facebook post that the incident required the response of Travis County STAR Flight.

The team canceled football activities for the rest of Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

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