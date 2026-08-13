Guadalupe Co. sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man accused of menacing woman, GCSO says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said multiple deputies will be placed on administrative leave after they shot and killed a man who allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck.

According to a GCSO spokesperson, the deputies were dispatched just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 400 block of Hurst Lane in Seguin. The spokesperson said a male called 911 and told the dispatcher that the unidentified man was “going to kill her.”

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The sheriff’s office said multiple deputies arrived at the home within seven minutes of the 911 call. Upon arrival, the deputies heard screaming from inside the home and made entry, GCSO said.

After the deputies made entry, the spokesperson said the man was seen holding a knife to the woman’s neck. Deputies said they commanded the man to drop the knife, but he refused.

The deputies, who felt an “immediate threat” to the woman and themselves, said they were “compelled to shoot” the man. A spokesperson said the man died as a result of at least one gunshot wound.

In a follow-up statement to KSAT, the sheriff’s office said the deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave and that the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation into this case.

After three days, the GCSO spokesperson also said those deputies will be scheduled to “return to the office to perform administrative duties, pending the results of the Texas Rangers investigation.”

At this time, it is unclear how many deputies responded to the residence, how many deputies fired their weapons and how many times the man may have been struck by gunfire.

KSAT has directed those questions to DPS, who has yet to respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.